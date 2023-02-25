Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.6 points per game) and Joel Embiid (second, 33.0) -- take the court when the Boston Celtics (43-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-1.5)
|226.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-1.5)
|226.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +366 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.3 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +227 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 110.4 per contest (third in league).
- The two teams combine to score 232.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 222.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has put together a 32-25-3 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.
Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+275
|+115
|-
|76ers
|+1200
|+550
|-20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.