Saturday's game that pits the Pennsylvania Quakers (16-9) against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-24) at Edward Leede Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-55 in favor of Pennsylvania, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Big Green enter this matchup on the heels of an 80-37 loss to Columbia on Saturday.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 70, Dartmouth 55

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

Against the Monmouth Hawks on December 10, the Big Green registered their signature win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.

Dartmouth has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Dartmouth Performance Insights