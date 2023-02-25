Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Pennsylvania Quakers (16-9) against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-24) at Edward Leede Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-55 in favor of Pennsylvania, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Big Green enter this matchup on the heels of an 80-37 loss to Columbia on Saturday.
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pennsylvania 70, Dartmouth 55
Dartmouth Schedule Analysis
- Against the Monmouth Hawks on December 10, the Big Green registered their signature win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.
- Dartmouth has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
Dartmouth Performance Insights
- The Big Green are being outscored by 15.2 points per game with a -396 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.9 points per game (340th in college basketball) and give up 70.1 per contest (310th in college basketball).
- With 52.3 points per game in Ivy League tilts, Dartmouth is tallying 2.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (54.9 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Big Green are putting up 2.8 fewer points per game (53.5) than they are away from home (56.3).
- Defensively, Dartmouth has played better at home this season, giving up 66.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Big Green have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 53.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 54.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
