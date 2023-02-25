Vermont vs. Bryant Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (21-6) and the Bryant Bulldogs (9-19) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Vermont to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Catamounts are coming off of a 67-54 victory against Binghamton in their last outing on Wednesday.
Vermont vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. Bryant Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 71, Bryant 50
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts notched their signature win of the season on December 20, when they defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 191 in our computer rankings, 64-34.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Vermont is 18-3 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 200) on February 4
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 219) on November 27
- 81-60 at home over Marist (No. 271) on December 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts average 62.1 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 53.6 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.
- In conference games, Vermont puts up fewer points per game (60.8) than its season average (62.1).
- Offensively the Catamounts have performed better in home games this year, posting 63.8 points per game, compared to 60.5 per game away from home.
- At home, Vermont is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game (52.9) than when playing on the road (54.3).
- The Catamounts have been putting up 62.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 62.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
