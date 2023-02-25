Saturday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (21-6) and the Bryant Bulldogs (9-19) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Vermont to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 67-54 victory against Binghamton in their last outing on Wednesday.

Vermont vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Vermont vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 71, Bryant 50

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts notched their signature win of the season on December 20, when they defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 191 in our computer rankings, 64-34.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Vermont is 18-3 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 200) on February 4

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 219) on November 27

81-60 at home over Marist (No. 271) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Vermont Performance Insights