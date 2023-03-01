Wednesday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (22-6) and the Bryant Bulldogs (9-20) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-49 and heavily favors Vermont to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Catamounts beat the Bulldogs 64-41 on Saturday when they last played.

Vermont vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 71, Bryant 49

Vermont Schedule Analysis

When the Catamounts defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 190 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 64-34, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Vermont has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 201) on February 4

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 202) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 202) on January 18

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27

60-37 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 21

Vermont Performance Insights