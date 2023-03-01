Vermont vs. Bryant Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (22-6) and the Bryant Bulldogs (9-20) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-49 and heavily favors Vermont to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Catamounts beat the Bulldogs 64-41 on Saturday when they last played.
Vermont vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. Bryant Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 71, Bryant 49
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- When the Catamounts defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 190 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 64-34, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Vermont has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 201) on February 4
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 202) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 202) on January 18
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27
- 60-37 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 21
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts have a +251 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 62.1 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are giving up 53.2 per contest to rank ninth in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Vermont averages fewer points per game (61.0) than its season average (62.1).
- The Catamounts are putting up 63.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Vermont has been better in home games this season, ceding 52.1 points per game, compared to 54.3 away from home.
- The Catamounts have been putting up 63.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 62.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
