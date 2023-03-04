Dartmouth vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (15-10) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-25) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-52 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Big Green's last game was a 54-37 loss to Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Dartmouth vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Dartmouth vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 78, Dartmouth 52
Dartmouth Schedule Analysis
- The Big Green's signature victory this season came against the Monmouth Hawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 252) in our computer rankings. The Big Green brought home the 71-56 win on the road on December 10.
- Dartmouth has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Dartmouth has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.
Dartmouth Performance Insights
- The Big Green put up 54.2 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (300th in college basketball). They have a -413 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Dartmouth has averaged 51.1 points per game in Ivy League play, and 54.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Big Green are averaging four fewer points per game at home (52.3) than away (56.3).
- Dartmouth gives up 65.9 points per game at home, and 73.5 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Big Green are scoring 51.1 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points than their season average (54.2).
