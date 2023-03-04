Saturday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (15-10) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-25) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-52 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Big Green's last game was a 54-37 loss to Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Dartmouth vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Dartmouth vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 78, Dartmouth 52

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green's signature victory this season came against the Monmouth Hawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 252) in our computer rankings. The Big Green brought home the 71-56 win on the road on December 10.

Dartmouth has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Dartmouth has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Dartmouth Performance Insights