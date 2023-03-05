Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the New York Knicks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Brown produced 35 points, four assists and three steals in a 115-105 loss against the Nets.

Below we will look at Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.5 24.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.2 PRA 35.5 36.7 34 PR 32.5 33.4 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Knicks

Brown is responsible for taking 18.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

Brown is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 112.1 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks are 11th in the league, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 24.6 per game, 10th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 42 22 9 2 1 0 1 11/5/2022 37 30 5 3 6 0 0

