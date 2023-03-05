Vermont vs. UMBC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (23-6) against the UMBC Retrievers (14-14) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Vermont, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 5.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Catamounts claimed a 56-49 win over Bryant.
Vermont vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. UMBC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 68, UMBC 54
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20, the Catamounts registered their signature win of the season, a 64-34 road victory.
- Vermont has 20 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 200) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 200) on January 18
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 206) on February 4
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 233) on November 27
- 81-60 at home over Marist (No. 273) on December 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts' +258 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.9 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 53.0 per outing (eighth in college basketball).
- On offense, Vermont is posting 61.0 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (61.9 points per game) is 0.9 PPG higher.
- At home, the Catamounts are averaging 2.8 more points per game (63.3) than they are on the road (60.5).
- Vermont is giving up 51.9 points per game this season at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (54.3).
- The Catamounts have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 62.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 61.9 they've scored this year.
