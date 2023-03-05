Sunday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (23-6) against the UMBC Retrievers (14-14) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Vermont, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 5.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Catamounts claimed a 56-49 win over Bryant.

Vermont vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 68, UMBC 54

Vermont Schedule Analysis

Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20, the Catamounts registered their signature win of the season, a 64-34 road victory.

Vermont has 20 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 200) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 200) on January 18

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 206) on February 4

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 233) on November 27

81-60 at home over Marist (No. 273) on December 4

Vermont Performance Insights