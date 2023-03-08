Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-114 loss versus the Cavaliers, White put up 12 points.

Below we will dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.4 Assists 3.5 3.8 5.0 PRA 22.5 19 23.7 PR 18.5 15.2 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Derrick White Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 12th in possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 115.6 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 41.8 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.2 per game, 24th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 11th in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2021 30 12 7 5 3 1 1

