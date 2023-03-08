Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his last showing, had 32 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in a 118-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Below, we dig into Brown's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 26.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.0 6.6 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.7 PRA 36.5 36.9 36.5 PR 33.5 33.6 32.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.5 per contest.

Brown is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.

Giving up 115.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Trail Blazers concede 41.8 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 26.2 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2022 35 22 5 5 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.