The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, square off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his last game (March 6 loss against the Cavaliers) posted 24 points and five assists.

Below we will break down Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.8 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.8 PRA 21.5 22.6 24 PR 17.5 18.9 20.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.5



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.0. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 115.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 26.2 per contest.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

