The Boston Bruins will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, March 9, with the Bruins victorious in 10 straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Oilers look to defeat the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/27/2023 Oilers Bruins 3-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 129 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (235 total, 3.8 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 10-0-0 to earn 100.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 62 44 39 83 89 42 40%
Brad Marchand 54 19 35 54 56 22 39.5%
David Krejci 57 13 38 51 32 14 48.1%
Patrice Bergeron 62 23 25 48 18 34 60.5%
Pavel Zacha 62 16 27 43 27 25 40.9%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers' total of 214 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
  • With 251 goals (3.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's No. 1 offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Oilers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 65 54 70 124 65 62 51.9%
Leon Draisaitl 63 41 55 96 75 60 53.7%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 65 30 48 78 19 43 45.3%
Zach Hyman 64 29 43 72 29 30 45.5%
Darnell Nurse 65 6 27 33 67 32 -

