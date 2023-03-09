The Boston Bruins (49-8-5) will attempt to prolong a 10-game win streak when they face the Edmonton Oilers (35-22-8) at home on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Bruins vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-170) Oilers (+145) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 52 times this season, and have gone 43-9 in those games.

Boston has gone 30-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (81.1% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 63.0%.

Boston's 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.

Bruins vs. Oilers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 235 (2nd) Goals 251 (1st) 129 (1st) Goals Allowed 214 (21st) 49 (6th) Power Play Goals 73 (1st) 28 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (28th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over four times.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 235 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Bruins are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having given up 129 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

They have a league-leading goal differential of +106 this season.

