Vermont vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) matching up with the Albany Great Danes (22-10) at 5:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 61-54 victory for Vermont, who are favored by our model.
The Catamounts are coming off of a 75-63 victory over UMBC in their last game on Sunday.
Vermont vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts' best win this season came in a 64-34 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20.
- Vermont has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (21).
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 161) on December 20
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 198) on February 4
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 201) on January 18
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts average 62.4 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.
- In conference action, Vermont puts up fewer points per game (61) than its season average (62.4).
- Offensively, the Catamounts have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 64 points per game, compared to 60.5 per game on the road.
- In home games, Vermont is ceding 1.7 fewer points per game (52.6) than when playing on the road (54.3).
- The Catamounts' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 63.3 points per contest compared to the 62.4 they've averaged this season.
