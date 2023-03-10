Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) matching up with the Albany Great Danes (22-10) at 5:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 61-54 victory for Vermont, who are favored by our model.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 75-63 victory over UMBC in their last game on Sunday.

Vermont vs. Albany Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts' best win this season came in a 64-34 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20.

Vermont has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (21).

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 161) on December 20

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 198) on February 4

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 201) on January 18

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27

Vermont Performance Insights