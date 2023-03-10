The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) will meet to determine the America East conference champion on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vermont vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

  • The Great Danes score 5.7 more points per game (59.1) than the Catamounts allow their opponents to score (53.4).
  • When it scores more than 53.4 points, Albany is 18-4.
  • Vermont is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Catamounts score 62.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 54.9 the Great Danes allow.
  • Vermont has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • Albany has a 19-6 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Catamounts shoot 35.3% from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes allow defensively.
  • The Great Danes' 47.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Catamounts have conceded.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Bryant W 64-41 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/1/2023 Bryant W 56-49 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/5/2023 UMBC W 75-63 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/10/2023 Albany - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

