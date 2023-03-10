The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) will meet to determine the America East conference champion on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN

Vermont vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes score 5.7 more points per game (59.1) than the Catamounts allow their opponents to score (53.4).

When it scores more than 53.4 points, Albany is 18-4.

Vermont is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 59.1 points.

The Catamounts score 62.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 54.9 the Great Danes allow.

Vermont has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Albany has a 19-6 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.

The Catamounts shoot 35.3% from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes allow defensively.

The Great Danes' 47.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Catamounts have conceded.

Vermont Schedule