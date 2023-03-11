How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - Pac-12 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The top-seeded UCLA Bruins (29-4, 18-2 Pac-12) is set to play the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats (27-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena starts at 10:30 PM.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- In games UCLA shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 119th.
- The Bruins score just 2.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).
- When UCLA puts up more than 71.9 points, it is 17-1.
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
- Arizona is 22-3 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 38th.
- The Wildcats' 83.3 points per game are 23 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Arizona has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison
- UCLA is scoring 77.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- The Bruins allow 57.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 61.4 away from home.
- UCLA is sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging away from home (5.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.9% in home games and 37.1% in away games.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arizona is scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (85.2) than on the road (77.1).
- The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74.5).
- Beyond the arc, Arizona sinks more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.5), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (38.2%).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Arizona
|W 82-73
|Pauley Pavilion
|3/9/2023
|Colorado
|W 80-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Oregon
|W 75-56
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/11/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 82-73
|Pauley Pavilion
|3/9/2023
|Stanford
|W 95-84
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona State
|W 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/11/2023
|UCLA
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
