Sunday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) and Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) going head to head at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 67-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Knights earned a 59-40 victory over Saint Francis (BKN).

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

The Knights beat the Davidson Wildcats in a 49-43 win on November 23. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-2 (.917%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 23

63-51 over UIC (No. 188) on November 21

62-49 on the road over Bucknell (No. 246) on November 16

62-51 at home over Cornell (No. 266) on November 12

78-52 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on February 18

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers took down the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 70-67, on February 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 14-9 (.609%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11

66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on March 2

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 306) on February 2

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights average 65.7 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 52.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +408 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.

With 69.4 points per game in NEC contests, Fairleigh Dickinson is scoring 3.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.7 PPG).

Offensively, the Knights have fared better in home games this season, putting up 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.

Defensively, Fairleigh Dickinson has been better at home this season, giving up 49.8 points per game, compared to 55.2 when playing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Knights have been scoring 68.8 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 65.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacred Heart Performance Insights