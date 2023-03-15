The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) host the Boston Celtics (47-22) after losing four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 233.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 30 times.
  • The average total in Boston's games this season is 230.1, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 36-33-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 45, or 70.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 27 of its 41 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3
Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Boston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it does on the road (18-16-0).
  • The 117.7 points per game the Celtics score are just two more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).
  • Boston is 27-15 against the spread and 36-6 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 36-33 19-24 36-33
Timberwolves 31-37 8-6 31-38

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Timberwolves
117.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.7
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
27-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-16
36-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-15
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.7
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
26-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-18
31-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-13

