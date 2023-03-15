Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tatum, in his previous game (March 13 loss against the Rockets) produced 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

We're going to break down Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.3 29.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 10.6 Assists 5.5 4.8 6.2 PRA 44.5 44 45.8 PR 38.5 39.2 39.6 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 22.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.5 per contest.

He's connected on 3.3 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.7 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Timberwolves allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 35 30 8 5 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.