The Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) will look to Damian Lillard (third in NBA, 32.3 points per game) when they try to knock off Jayson Tatum (sixth in league, 30.1) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) on March 17, 2023 at Moda Center.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 24-1 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.

The Celtics score just 1.6 more points per game (117.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.9).

When Boston scores more than 115.9 points, it is 36-6.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 120.7 points per game this year at home, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (114.4).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.9 points per game, compared to 112.5 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better in home games this year, making 16.1 treys per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.6 threes per game and a 37.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries