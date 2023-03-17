How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
- Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 138th.
- The Wildcats score 75.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 66.6 the Bobcats give up.
- Kansas State has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Montana State has a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 155th.
- The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow.
- When Montana State allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 20-6.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Kansas State puts up 75 points per game in home games, compared to 76.7 points per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are allowing 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than away from home (80.6).
- When playing at home, Kansas State is making one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Montana State averages 82.2 points per game. Away, it averages 69.1.
- At home the Bobcats are allowing 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (67.7).
- At home, Montana State knocks down 7.8 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 84-73
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Weber State
|W 60-58
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 85-78
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/17/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.