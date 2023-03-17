How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 7:10 PM.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
- Kentucky has a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 29th.
- The Wildcats record 75.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 71.3 the Friars allow.
- Kentucky has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- This season, Providence has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Friars average 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68).
- Providence is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky is putting up 78.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 71.4 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allow 64.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Kentucky is sinking 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and five% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Providence is averaging nine more points per game at home (82.9) than away (73.9).
- At home, the Friars give up 70.5 points per game. Away, they allow 71.8.
- Providence drains more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.4%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 68-66
|Rupp Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 88-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/10/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 80-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/17/2023
|Providence
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Xavier
|L 94-89
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 82-58
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/9/2023
|UConn
|L 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.