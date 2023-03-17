The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) meet the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 6:50 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Purdue is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.

The Boilermakers score 73.1 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights give up.

Purdue is 16-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 16th.

The Knights put up 15.3 more points per game (78.0) than the Boilermakers give up (62.7).

When Fairleigh Dickinson gives up fewer than 73.1 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue has fared better in home games this season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers are surrendering 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 64.3.

Purdue is averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up more points at home (81.5 per game) than away (73.7).

In 2022-23 the Knights are allowing 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).

At home, Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 9.0 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Rutgers W 70-65 United Center 3/11/2023 Ohio State W 80-66 United Center 3/12/2023 Penn State W 67-65 United Center 3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule