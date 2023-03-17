South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
Their last time out, the Bulls lost 65-53 to Wichita State on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulls took down the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- South Florida has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Golden Eagles took down the No. 7 UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Marquette has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- The Bulls have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (nine).
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls' +375 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (58th in college basketball).
- South Florida is averaging 72.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.7 more points per game than its overall average (71).
- Offensively, the Bulls have played better in home games this year, averaging 75.3 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game away from home.
- South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (58.5).
- The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 73.6 points per contest compared to the 71 they've averaged this season.
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 65 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and conceding 57.9 per outing, 36th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
- Marquette has averaged 1 fewer points in Big East play (64) than overall (65).
- The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (60.8).
- At home, Marquette concedes 52.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 63.
- The Golden Eagles are averaging 60.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 4.9 fewer points than their average for the season (65).
