A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 2-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup tips off at 2:45 PM, on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.

Vermont vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Vermont vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Vermont Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Marquette (-10.5) 143 -580 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Marquette (-10.5) 145.5 -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Vermont vs. Marquette Betting Trends

  • Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Vermont Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +300000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Vermont has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

