Vermont vs. Marquette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 2-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup tips off at 2:45 PM, on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.
Vermont vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Vermont vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Vermont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-10.5)
|143
|-580
|+440
|PointsBet
|Marquette (-10.5)
|145.5
|-625
|+450
Vermont vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
Vermont Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +300000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Vermont has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
