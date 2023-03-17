A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 2-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup tips off at 2:45 PM, on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.

Vermont vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Vermont vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Vermont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 Based on its moneyline odds, Vermont has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

