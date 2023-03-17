Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and Vermont Catamounts (23-10) matching up at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:45 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Vermont projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup versus Marquette. The total is listed at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Vermont vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Vermont vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Vermont 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Vermont (+10.5)



Vermont (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Marquette is 19-11-0 against the spread, while Vermont's ATS record this season is 17-11-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in 15 games, while Catamounts games have gone over 14 times. The teams score an average of 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Vermont has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 73 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (71st in college basketball).

Vermont loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 29 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3.

Vermont hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.9% from beyond the arc (90th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

Vermont wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 8.8 (fifth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.

