Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at Nationwide Arena at 2:45 PM ET features the Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Catamounts' Robin Duncan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Vermont vs. Marquette

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Vermont's Last Game

In its previous game, Vermont beat UMass-Lowell on Saturday, 72-59. Dylan Penn scored a team-high 21 points (and chipped in two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Penn 21 4 2 1 2 1 Matt Veretto 15 5 2 1 2 3 Finn Sullivan 14 7 3 4 1 3

Vermont Players to Watch

Duncan tops the Catamounts in rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (4.4), and puts up 7.8 points. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Finn Sullivan gets the Catamounts 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Penn is the Catamounts' top scorer (13.5 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and contributes 3.1 rebounds.

The Catamounts receive 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Aaron Deloney.

Matt Veretto gets the Catamounts 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

