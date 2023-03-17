How to Watch Vermont vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) on Friday. This 2-15 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 2:45 PM.
Vermont vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Vermont has compiled a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.
- The Catamounts average only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.6).
- Vermont is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 79.9 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Vermont is scoring more points at home (80 per game) than on the road (69.2).
- At home the Catamounts are allowing 63.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they are away (67.6).
- Beyond the arc, Vermont drains more 3-pointers away (9 per game) than at home (8.9), but makes a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|NJIT
|W 84-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/7/2023
|Binghamton
|W 79-57
|Costello Athletic Center
|3/11/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 72-59
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Nationwide Arena
