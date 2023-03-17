The No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) are 10.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 2-15 matchup in the East Region bracket that tips off at 2:45 PM, live on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Vermont vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -10.5 143.5

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points in eight of 28 outings.

The average over/under for Vermont's contests this season is 139.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Vermont is 17-11-0 against the spread this year.

Vermont has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

The Catamounts have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vermont has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Vermont vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 20 66.7% 79.9 152.9 70.6 137.2 150.1 Vermont 8 28.6% 73 152.9 66.6 137.2 136.9

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

Vermont has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of the Catamounts' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Catamounts' 73 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles allow.

Vermont has put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 16-2 overall record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 19-11-0 4-6 15-15-0 Vermont 17-11-0 1-0 14-14-0

Vermont vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits

Marquette Vermont 16-1 Home Record 13-1 8-4 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

