The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6) will host the Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6) on Saturday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Canadiens off a defeat.

You can tune in to ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX to watch as the Lightning and the Canadiens meet.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Canadiens vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB
12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 255 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens have 191 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 69 21 30 51 42 32 47.4%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9%
Josh Anderson 67 21 10 31 23 30 43.9%
Christian Dvorak 64 10 18 28 34 20 52%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 208 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
  • The Lightning's 238 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 69 28 68 96 83 47 100%
Brayden Point 69 42 37 79 37 45 51.1%
Steven Stamkos 68 29 40 69 49 23 54.5%
Brandon Hagel 69 24 32 56 39 78 28.9%
Alex Killorn 69 21 31 52 48 36 100%

