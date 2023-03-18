The Utah Jazz (33-36) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.4 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (30.2, sixth) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Jazz have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.2 (22nd in NBA).

These two teams score 234.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 37 times in 71 chances against the spread this season.

Utah has put together a 38-30-1 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +150 - Jazz +100000 +90000 +850

