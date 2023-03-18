Celtics vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Utah Jazz (33-36) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.4 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (30.2, sixth) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-4)
|233.5
|-170
|+145
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|233.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-3.5)
|233
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The Jazz have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.2 (22nd in NBA).
- These two teams score 234.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 37 times in 71 chances against the spread this season.
- Utah has put together a 38-30-1 record against the spread this season.
Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+330
|+150
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|+850
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.