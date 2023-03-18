Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 3.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Celtics vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3.5)

Celtics (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Jazz (38-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50.7% of the time, 4.4% more often than the Celtics (36-32-3) this year.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 74.1% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.1% of the time this season (37 out of 71), less often than Utah's games have (39 out of 69).

The Celtics have a .712 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-19) this season while the Jazz have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-20).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston sports a top-five offense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.6 points per game. On defense, it ranks seventh with 112.2 points allowed per contest.

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.3 assists per contest.

The Celtics own a 37.5% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.8 treys per game (second-best).

Boston has taken 52.4% two-pointers and 47.6% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 62.2% are two-pointers and 37.8% are three-pointers.

