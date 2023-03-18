Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) battle the Boston Celtics (49-22) on March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Boston is 33-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.
  • The Celtics put up only 0.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Jazz allow (117.2).
  • Boston is 32-3 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, posting 120.7 points per game, compared to 114.7 per game away from home.
  • Boston is giving up 111.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).
  • At home, the Celtics are draining 0.5 more threes per game (16.1) than on the road (15.6). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Robert Williams III Out Hamstring
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Achilles
Payton Pritchard Out Heel

