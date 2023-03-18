Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) going head-to-head at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at TBA on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Kansas. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -190, Arkansas +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+3.5)



Arkansas (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kansas is 15-17-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 14-18-0. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 149.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +266 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Kansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is collecting 33.3 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32 per contest.

Kansas makes 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (161st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (211th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (64th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and conceding 67.3 per outing, 95th in college basketball) and have a +242 scoring differential.

Arkansas grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas hits 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.