The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6) and Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6) square off at Amalie Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Lightning knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 9-5 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens have put up a 2-6-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 32 goals while giving up 40 in that time. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in three goals (13.0% conversion rate).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the win in Saturday's matchup.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Lightning 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-305)

Lightning (-305) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2.9)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 9-6-15 record in overtime matchups this season and a 27-36-6 overall record.

Montreal has earned 26 points (11-6-4) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Montreal has nine points (4-14-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 34 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (22-8-4).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 21 games has a record of 10-11-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 10-7-0 (20 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 51 games, going 17-28-6 to record 40 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.77 28th 14th 3.01 Goals Allowed 3.70 28th 13th 32.1 Shots 27.5 30th 16th 31.3 Shots Allowed 34.0 28th 3rd 25.5% Power Play % 16.3% 29th 15th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 31st

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

