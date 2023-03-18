Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6) and Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6) square off at Amalie Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Lightning knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 9-5 loss to the Florida Panthers.
The Canadiens have put up a 2-6-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 32 goals while giving up 40 in that time. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in three goals (13.0% conversion rate).
Here's our prediction for who will secure the win in Saturday's matchup.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Lightning 5, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-305)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2.9)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 9-6-15 record in overtime matchups this season and a 27-36-6 overall record.
- Montreal has earned 26 points (11-6-4) in its 21 games decided by one goal.
- Across the 12 games this season the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Montreal has nine points (4-14-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 34 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (22-8-4).
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 21 games has a record of 10-11-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 10-7-0 (20 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 51 games, going 17-28-6 to record 40 points.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|7th
|3.45
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|28th
|14th
|3.01
|Goals Allowed
|3.70
|28th
|13th
|32.1
|Shots
|27.5
|30th
|16th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|34.0
|28th
|3rd
|25.5%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|29th
|15th
|79.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.1%
|31st
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
