Ohio State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Ohio State to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Buckeyes suffered a 105-72 loss to Iowa.
Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Buckeyes took home the 79-75 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- The Buckeyes have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
- Ohio State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 78-66 win on December 21 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16
- 81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball) and have a +400 scoring differential overall.
- Ohio State is posting 74.8 points per game this season in conference games, which is 6 fewer points per game than its season average (80.8).
- The Buckeyes are averaging 82.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 78 points per contest.
- In home games, Ohio State is ceding 2.5 fewer points per game (64.5) than on the road (67).
- The Buckeyes' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this season.
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 60.2 per outing (74th in college basketball).
- JMU has averaged 1.6 fewer points in Sun Belt games (68.1) than overall (69.7).
- At home the Dukes are scoring 69.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (69.4).
- JMU gives up 62.3 points per game at home, and 60.9 on the road.
- While the Dukes are averaging 69.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 67.6 points per contest.
