The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) are 5.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) on Saturday at 12:10 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.

San Diego State vs. Furman Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
San Diego State -5.5 137.5

San Diego State vs Furman Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, the Aztecs have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.
  • San Diego State has a record of 17-1, a 94.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 71.4% chance to win.
  • So far this season, Furman has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.
  • The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
  • Furman has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3
Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional San Diego State vs Furman Insights & Trends

  • San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Aztecs have gone over the total once.
  • Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Paladins' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • The Aztecs average only 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Paladins give up (71.1).
  • When San Diego State scores more than 71.1 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 17-1 overall.
  • The Paladins score 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (63.4).
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0
Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

San Diego State vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman
15-1 Home Record 15-2
8-2 Away Record 8-3
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5
68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5
6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

