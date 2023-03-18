How to Watch UCLA vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.
UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games UCLA shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.
- The Bruins are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 157th.
- The Bruins put up 11.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).
- When UCLA scores more than 62.6 points, it is 24-3.
Northwestern Stats Insights
- This season, Northwestern has a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 140th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Northwestern has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UCLA has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 77.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Bruins are giving up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (61.4).
- When it comes to total threes made, UCLA has fared better in home games this season, draining 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.1% mark in away games.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern is putting up fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (69.5).
- In 2022-23 the Wildcats are giving up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (60.3) than away (68.4).
- Northwestern makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (34.1%).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Oregon
|W 75-56
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/11/2023
|Arizona
|L 61-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/16/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 86-53
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Golden 1 Center
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 65-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/10/2023
|Penn State
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Boise State
|W 75-67
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Golden 1 Center
