Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) facing off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-47 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.

In their last outing on Friday, the Catamounts earned a 38-36 victory against Albany.

Vermont vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ABC

Vermont vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47

Vermont Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Catamounts beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on December 20 by a score of 64-34.

The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Vermont has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (22).

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 151) on December 20

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 196) on February 4

38-36 at home over Albany (No. 196) on March 10

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18

Vermont Performance Insights