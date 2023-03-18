Vermont vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) facing off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-47 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their last outing on Friday, the Catamounts earned a 38-36 victory against Albany.
Vermont vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Vermont vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Catamounts beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on December 20 by a score of 64-34.
- The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
- Vermont has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (22).
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 151) on December 20
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 196) on February 4
- 38-36 at home over Albany (No. 196) on March 10
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (248th in college basketball) and give up 52.8 per contest (eighth in college basketball).
- In America East action, Vermont has averaged 0.6 fewer points (61.0) than overall (61.6) in 2022-23.
- The Catamounts average 62.5 points per game at home, and 60.5 away.
- Vermont is conceding fewer points at home (51.6 per game) than on the road (54.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Catamounts are scoring 60.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than their season average (61.6).
