How to Watch the Vermont vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) play against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
Vermont vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts score an average of 61.6 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 58.6 the Huskies allow.
- When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.
- UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up.
- UConn is 26-4 when scoring more than 52.8 points.
- When Vermont gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 22-4.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts concede.
Vermont Schedule
|3/1/2023
|Bryant
|W 56-49
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/5/2023
|UMBC
|W 75-63
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/10/2023
|Albany
|W 38-36
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/18/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
