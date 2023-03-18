A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) play against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Vermont vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts score an average of 61.6 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 58.6 the Huskies allow.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.

UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.

The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up.

UConn is 26-4 when scoring more than 52.8 points.

When Vermont gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 22-4.

This year the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts concede.

