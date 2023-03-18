A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) play against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vermont vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts score an average of 61.6 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 58.6 the Huskies allow.
  • When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.
  • UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up.
  • UConn is 26-4 when scoring more than 52.8 points.
  • When Vermont gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 22-4.
  • This year the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts concede.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Bryant W 56-49 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/5/2023 UMBC W 75-63 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/10/2023 Albany W 38-36 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/18/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

