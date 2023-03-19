Having lost three in a row at home, the Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet to catch the action as the Sabres look to knock off the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/2/2023 Bruins Sabres 7-1 BOS 12/31/2022 Bruins Sabres 4-3 (F/OT) BUF 11/12/2022 Sabres Bruins 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 147 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The Bruins' 254 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 68 47 44 91 91 43 40% Brad Marchand 60 20 39 59 62 27 36.2% David Krejci 63 14 40 54 33 14 48.7% Patrice Bergeron 68 25 26 51 18 35 60.7% Pavel Zacha 68 18 30 48 27 26 40.9%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 247 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

With 247 goals (3.6 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players