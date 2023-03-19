The Buffalo Sabres (33-29-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (52-11-5) on March 19 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet.

The Bruins have put up a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.5%) while conceding 24 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-190)

Bruins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 7-5-12 in overtime games as part of a 52-11-5 overall record.

Boston has 26 points (12-5-2) in the 19 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 57 games (50-4-3, 103 points).

In the 30 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 25-2-3 record (53 points).

In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 30-8-5 (65 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Bruins finished 21-3-0 in those matchups (42 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 2nd 3.74 Goals Scored 3.63 3rd 1st 2.16 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 9th 33 Shots 32.3 11th 8th 29.6 Shots Allowed 33.3 25th 12th 22.3% Power Play % 25% 4th 1st 85.5% Penalty Kill % 72.4% 30th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet

ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.