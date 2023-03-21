Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Bruins-Senators game on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/20/2023 Bruins Senators 3-1 BOS
12/27/2022 Senators Bruins 3-2 (F/SO) OTT
10/18/2022 Senators Bruins 7-5 OTT

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 147 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • The Bruins' 261 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 41 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 69 48 44 92 93 43 40%
Brad Marchand 61 20 41 61 62 28 36.2%
David Krejci 63 14 40 54 33 14 48.7%
Patrice Bergeron 69 26 28 54 18 35 60.7%
Pavel Zacha 69 18 30 48 27 26 42.1%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (228 in total), 20th in the NHL.
  • With 218 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 66 35 43 78 50 50 40.4%
Brady Tkachuk 70 30 42 72 42 26 47.8%
Claude Giroux 70 28 39 67 31 45 58.9%
Alex DeBrincat 70 21 35 56 32 40 64.3%
Drake Batherson 70 21 34 55 35 34 34.3%

