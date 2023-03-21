Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 18, Brown put up 25 points and six assists in a 118-117 loss against the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.7 27.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.2 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 35.5 37 38.1 PR 32.5 33.6 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Kings

Brown has taken 20.5 shots per game this season and made 10.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.4 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.3 points per contest.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Kings are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings are last in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 27 25 5 4 1 0 2

