Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) will aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) on March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.
The Canadiens' offense has put up 32 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 43 goals. They have had 22 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (18.2%). They are 1-7-2 over those contests.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Lightning 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-255)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.9)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a record of 27-37-6 this season and are 9-6-15 in overtime games.
- Montreal has earned 26 points (11-6-4) in its 21 games decided by one goal.
- Across the 12 games this season the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Montreal has nine points (4-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Canadiens have earned 48 points in their 35 games with three or more goals scored.
- Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has recorded 20 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 10-7-0 (20 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 52 games, going 17-29-6 to register 40 points.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|7th
|3.45
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|27th
|13th
|3.04
|Goals Allowed
|3.71
|28th
|13th
|32.1
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|16th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|34.1
|29th
|3rd
|25.3%
|Power Play %
|16.7%
|28th
|15th
|79.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.9%
|31st
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
