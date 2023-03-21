The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his last showing, had 15 points, six assists and four steals in a 126-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we look at Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.1 Assists 4.5 6.4 4.1 PRA 19.5 20.9 18.3 PR 14.5 14.5 14.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Kings

Smart has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smart is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 118.3 points per game.

The Kings concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are last in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 29 4 4 5 0 0 0

