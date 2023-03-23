The Boston Bruins (54-11-5) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 while scoring 39 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have given up 20 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)

Bruins (-450) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 54-11-5 overall and 7-5-12 in overtime games.

Boston has 28 points (13-5-2) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in seven games this season (2-3-2 record, six points).

The Bruins are 51-4-3 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 105 points).

In the 32 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 27-2-3 to record 57 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 30-8-5 (65 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Bruins finished 23-3-0 in those matchups (46 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.76 Goals Scored 2.77 28th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 9th 32.9 Shots 27.3 30th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 34.1 29th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 16.5% 29th 1st 86% Penalty Kill % 71.7% 31st

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

