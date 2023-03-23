The Boston Bruins (54-11-5) host the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at TD Garden on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS. The Bruins have won four straight games.

The Canadiens have totaled 33 goals over their last 10 outings, while allowing 42 goals. A total of 21 power-play opportunities during that span have netted three power-play goals (14.3%). They are 2-6-2 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)

Bruins (-450) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 9-6-15 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 28-37-6.

In the 22 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Canadiens recorded only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

When Montreal has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-14-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 36 games, earning 50 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 22 games has a record of 10-12-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 10-7-0 (20 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 53 games, going 18-29-6 to record 42 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.76 Goals Scored 2.77 28th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 9th 32.9 Shots 27.3 30th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 34.1 29th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 16.5% 29th 1st 86% Penalty Kill % 71.7% 31st

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

