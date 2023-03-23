The Boston Bruins (54-11-5) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-410) Canadiens (+330) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 25 of the 66 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal has played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 23.3% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 34 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 263 (2nd) Goals 197 (27th) 148 (1st) Goals Allowed 262 (29th) 53 (8th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total seven times.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 262 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th.

They have a -65 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

