Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates will hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 132-109 win over the Kings, Horford totaled 11 points.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.9 12.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 18.5 19 22.3 PR 15.5 16.1 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Al Horford Insights vs. the Pacers

Horford has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are 26th in the league, conceding 118.2 points per game.

The Pacers concede 45.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.2 assists per game, the Pacers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Pacers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 34 7 7 6 1 1 0 12/21/2022 28 6 6 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.