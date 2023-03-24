Celtics vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Boston Celtics (50-23) play the Indiana Pacers (33-40) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-12)
|234.5
|-700
|+510
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-12.5)
|234.5
|-750
|+525
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-12)
|235
|-769
|+550
|Tipico
|Celtics (-11.5)
|-
|-800
|+550
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +409 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.8 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Pacers have a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 118.2 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 233.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
- Indiana has covered 39 times in 73 chances against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Derrick White
|12.5
|-115
|12.1
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.4
|Al Horford
|9.5
|-115
|9.9
|Grant Williams
|8.5
|-105
|8.3
|Robert Williams III
|8.5
|-110
|8.3
Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+340
|+155
|-
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+1600
