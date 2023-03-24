On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Boston Celtics (50-23) play the Indiana Pacers (33-40) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +409 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.8 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Pacers have a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 118.2 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 233.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Indiana has covered 39 times in 73 chances against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Derrick White 12.5 -115 12.1 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.4 Al Horford 9.5 -115 9.9 Grant Williams 8.5 -105 8.3 Robert Williams III 8.5 -110 8.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Robert Williams III or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +340 +155 - Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.